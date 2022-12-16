Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Livent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Livent by 9.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

