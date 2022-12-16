Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MSGE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

MSGE opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after purchasing an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 198,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

