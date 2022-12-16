Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

