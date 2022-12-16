Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.30.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
