Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.
Ready Capital Stock Down 4.7 %
RC stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
