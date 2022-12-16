Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Down 4.7 %

RC stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

About Ready Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 137,841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,649,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.