Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTHM. B. Riley upped their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. Livent has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. Analysts predict that Livent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 19.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at $3,289,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Livent by 30.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Livent by 13.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

