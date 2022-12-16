Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Intercorp Financial Services from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

