AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.09.

AVDX stock opened at 9.29 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 5.86 and a 1-year high of 17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is 8.56 and its 200-day moving average is 8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.