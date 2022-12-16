Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HGV opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.