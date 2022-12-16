Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $224.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.38. Globant has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $324.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

About Globant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,844,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after acquiring an additional 243,985 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.