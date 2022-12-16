ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,246 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Down 2.2 %

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.