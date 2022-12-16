ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $286.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

