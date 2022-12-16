ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 845.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 143.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kaman Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:KAMN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $581.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.
Kaman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
