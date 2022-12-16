ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,762 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 470,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,699. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.91 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

