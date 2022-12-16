1,975 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

