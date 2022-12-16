ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,385 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.2% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,396,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 131.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

LMACA stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

