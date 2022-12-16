ARS Investment Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

