Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

Shares of ORLY opened at $807.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $808.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

