Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,282 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $4,078,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

VLO stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

