Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 382,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

