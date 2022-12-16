Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 4.2%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 8,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 873,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $493.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,755.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp acquired 20,000 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,755.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 149,572 shares of company stock valued at $435,874. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Benson Hill by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,440 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benson Hill by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 1,588,096 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Benson Hill by 11.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after buying an additional 604,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Benson Hill by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 355,833 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

