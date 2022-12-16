AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in AECOM by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

