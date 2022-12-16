Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.42 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,786 shares of company stock worth $3,461,931. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

