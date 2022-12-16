J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.70.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $153.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $156.78.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.