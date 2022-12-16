JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.09

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,638,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $20,011,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,975,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,222,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 185,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

