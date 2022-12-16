Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Grows By 46.4%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AIO stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.5%.

(Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.