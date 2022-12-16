Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FACA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Figure Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.