Douglas Robinson Sells 1,484 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $55,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,389.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80.

VRNT stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 260,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 33.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

