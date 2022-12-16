Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Expands By 46.2%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
DHY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.49.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.