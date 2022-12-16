Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Expands By 46.2%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 136,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.