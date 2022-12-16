Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells 4,972 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 405,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 112,502 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,508 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NATR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

