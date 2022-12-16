Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Increases By 46.3%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

General American Investors Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GAM stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 1,300 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 27.7% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

