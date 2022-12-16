Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.