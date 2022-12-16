Wedmont Private Capital Invests $46,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 1,206,692 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 791,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

MUFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

