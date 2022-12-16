Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 11,424 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $851.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.20 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

