Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 41000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Microbix Biosystems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$58.38 million and a PE ratio of 21.00.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

