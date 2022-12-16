MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 114.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 446.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.