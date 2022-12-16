Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $291.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $387.82.

POOL opened at $320.04 on Thursday. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $571.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.16 and a 200-day moving average of $344.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

