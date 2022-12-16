Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.0 %

ENB opened at $38.93 on Friday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

