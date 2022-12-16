PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

PUBM stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $3,681,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in PubMatic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

