Morgan Stanley Boosts Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $23.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FYBR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,586 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 471.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 236,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

