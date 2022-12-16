Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,484 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,484 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Down 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.