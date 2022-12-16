Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 208,258 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $38,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 5.6 %

BFAM stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

