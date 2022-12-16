Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 41,469 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9,183.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 194,873 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 163,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

NIKE stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

