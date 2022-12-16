2,400 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $216.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43.

