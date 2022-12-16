4,450 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

