Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 29,094 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

