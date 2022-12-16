Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $343,550.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $343,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,449.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Five9 Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Articles
