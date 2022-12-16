Wedmont Private Capital Has $259,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PTC were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.35. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

