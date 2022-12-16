Private Trust Co. NA Invests $485,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.