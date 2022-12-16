Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.28.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

