Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,663 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

EW stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

